Dharmendra Pradhan seeks report from CBSE over re-evaluation technical glitches

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following complaints from students and parents regarding technical glitches during the re-evaluation process, a source told news agency PTI.

Minister seeks detailed report

The Education Minister took serious cognisance of issues related to server downtime, payment gateway failures, and other operational lapses that reportedly disrupted the process.

"Taking serious cognisance of complaints raised by students and parents over technical disruptions during the CBSE re-evaluation process, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought a detailed report on server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses," the source said.

Officials have also been directed to explain the reasons behind the technical failures, the preparedness measures put in place, and the accountability of the agencies involved in managing the re-evaluation process.

98.6 lakh answer sheets evaluated

Earlier, the CBSE said it is committed to protecting the academic interests of students amid concerns over technical disruptions during the post-result verification and re-evaluation process.

In a statement, the board said more than 98.6 lakh answer sheets were evaluated under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year and students were provided the opportunity to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, followed by verification and re-evaluation as per the framework.

The board said the response to the facility has been "extremely large", with a very high number of students applying within a short span of time. "At the same time, the Board has received feedback from some students regarding difficulties in accessing the portal during peak demand, delays in payment confirmation, and concerns after viewing scanned copies, such as blurred or missing pages, as well as doubts relating to evaluation, including unmarked or incorrectly marked responses," it said.

CBSE continuously monitoring all reported issues

CBSE said it is continuously monitoring all reported issues and taking corrective measures, including extension of timelines and technical interventions. "Parents and students are requested not to feel anxious if they have encountered such issues. The very purpose of the verification and re-evaluation mechanism is to address genuine concerns in a structured and fair manner," the statement said.

The board said due to exceptionally high traffic on the portal, some technical disruptions were experienced during peak periods and necessary corrective steps have been taken to ensure students are not inconvenienced.

CBSE extends last date

CBSE said the deadline for submitting applications has been extended by one day till May 24. The board also announced that the portal for receiving re-evaluation requests will remain open for two days after the last scanned copy of answer sheets is dispatched.

CBSE had earlier initiated the process for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets following concerns raised by students and parents regarding the OSM system.

The board has also revised the fee structure for this year's process. Students can now obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets by paying Rs 100, significantly lower than the earlier fee of Rs 700.

The fee for verification of answer sheets has been reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100, while re-evaluation charges have been fixed at Rs 25 per question.

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