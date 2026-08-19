Vijay's Tamil Nadu government takes U-turn on order barring students from CJP, Left-backed protests

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday withdrew within minutes a controversial directive that sought coordinated action to prevent students and young people from participating in protests and agitations organised by political parties.

The order, issued by the Department of Collegiate Education, came after the Vijay-led government directed various departments and district administrations to take steps to discourage students from joining demonstrations organised by Left parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The directive, issued to registrars of all universities on August 14, instructed the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, police and district administrations to work together on the issue. The government called for coordinated measures to ensure that students did not participate in protests and other forms of political agitation.

The now-withdrawn order called for coordinated action to prevent students and young people from participating in protests and demonstrations organised by Left parties and the CJP, which had led recent student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Opposition, CJP criticises order

The directive triggered a political controversy, with the CJP strongly opposing the move and describing it as unconstitutional. The party demanded that the government immediately withdraw the order, arguing that it violated students' democratic rights.

The order also drew criticism over the involvement of educational institutions and law enforcement agencies in monitoring student participation in political activities.

Order revoked within minutes

Amid the controversy, the Department of Collegiate Education officially withdrew its earlier communication.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P stated that the department's previous communication, dated August 17, 2026, had been withdrawn.

The latest order was sent to the principals of all government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu, effectively reversing the earlier directive and bringing an end to the controversial measure.

The withdrawal comes amid growing criticism from opposition parties and raises fresh questions about the government's approach to student participation in political activities.

With inputs from ANI

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