Nick Kyrgios tests positive for cocaine, provisionally suspended from Tennis

New Delhi:

Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine during the Mallorca Open in June. The Australian provided a sample on June 22 while competing at the tournament. The sample contained benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. The International Tennis Integrity Agency has confirmed the development and that the player is currently suspended.

Kyrgios has the option to challenge the provisional suspension but has not appealed against it so far. The suspension prevents him from playing, coaching at or attending Grand Slams and other events sanctioned by the men's and women's tours while the case is pending before a tribunal.

Kyrgios, however, acknowledged the failed test in a statement posted on Instagram and accepted responsibility for what happened. “I made a huge mistake" and takes "full responsibility" for it.

The 31-year-old has played only four singles matches this season. His recent career has been disrupted by knee and wrist problems. His most recent appearance came in men's doubles at Wimbledon, where he partnered Alexander Bublik and lost in the opening round.

Kyrgios highlights his physical and mental issues

Kyrgios said his prolonged injury problems had affected him considerably as he struggled to reconcile his physical condition with his expectations. He also acknowledged that his circumstances did not justify his actions.

“My body hasn't been able to do what my mind expects it to do. Coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined. None of that excuses what I did,” Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios said he would withdraw from social media and public life for 28 days to concentrate on himself. He also apologised to those around him, including his supporters and sponsors.

"I'm sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I'm sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I'm deeply disappointed in myself,” Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios has previously spoken publicly about mental health struggles. He has also faced repeated disciplinary issues during his career and has attracted criticism for incidents on and off the court.

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