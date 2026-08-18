Trump lauds India's election system, CEC Gyanesh Kumar in push for mandatory US voter ID

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has lauded India's electoral system to strengthen his case for introducing mandatory voter identification requirements in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, had recently questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without requiring voters to present a valid photo identification card.

Highlighting India's recent general elections, Trump noted that the country recorded 646 million voters, with less than one per cent casting their ballots by mail. He also pointed out that every voter in India was required to possess a valid photo identity document.

What Trump said about India elections

Trump used the comparison to rally support for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which proposes requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, implementing a nationwide voter identification requirement, and significantly restricting voting by mail.

"Earlier this month, India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our Administration: How can you have elections in the US without a valid photo ID?" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The US president has repeatedly argued that the SAVE America Act would help prevent electoral fraud. However, the proposal has divided both Democrats and Republicans.

Earlier this month, the US Senate adjourned for a five-week recess without taking any concrete steps toward passing the legislation.

US envoy endorses Trump's view

Backing Trump's citation of the election system in India to bring a similar legislation in America, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said, "President Donald J. Trump is absolutely correct! 646 MILLION voters, every single one required an ID in India’s last election. Congress should pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!".

About SAVE America Act

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act proposes significant changes to the US electoral system by requiring individuals registering to vote in federal elections to provide proof of US citizenship along with a valid form of identification.

The proposed legislation would also place stricter limits on voting by mail, while allowing certain exceptions for people who are ill, living with disabilities, serving in the military or travelling. In addition, it would require states to identify and remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

The White House has expressed support for the bill, maintaining that participation in federal elections should be limited to US citizens.

The administration has also cited countries such as India and Brazil as examples of nations that have integrated voter identification with biometric systems, arguing that the United States has comparatively fewer nationwide identification requirements.

Trump has consistently defended the legislation, saying it is necessary to prevent electoral fraud.

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