Quad Foreign Ministers meet LIVE: S Jaishankar chairs Quad meet in Delhi, says focus clearly on Indo-Pacific

New Delhi:

Foreign ministers of the QUAD nations--- India, the United States, Australia and Japan -- on Tuesday posed for a family photograph as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting got underway in New Delhi.At the invitation of S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India to participate in the high-level meeting.

The QUAD grouping, comprising India, United States, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a major strategic coalition focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping. The talks are taking place nearly a year after the previous Quad foreign ministers’ meeting held in Washington, DC.

Over the past few years, the Quad has launched several initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including maritime security, infrastructure development, connectivity and regional resilience.

During the last Quad summit held in Wilmington in 2024, leaders of the four countries announced major steps to strengthen maritime security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

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