May 26, 2026
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Quad Foreign Ministers meet LIVE: S Jaishankar chairs Quad meet in Delhi, says focus clearly on Indo-Pacific

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Quad Foreign Ministers meet LIVE updates: The New Delhi meeting is being attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presiding over it.

India-Australia- Japan-US Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Delhi
India-Australia- Japan-US Quad Foreign Ministers meet in Delhi Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

Foreign ministers of the QUAD nations--- India, the United States, Australia and Japan -- on Tuesday posed for a family photograph as the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting got underway in New Delhi.At the invitation of S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India to participate in the high-level meeting.

The QUAD grouping, comprising India, United States, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a major strategic coalition focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

India is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping. The talks are taking place nearly a year after the previous Quad foreign ministers’ meeting held in Washington, DC.

Over the past few years, the Quad has launched several initiatives aimed at addressing critical challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including maritime security, infrastructure development, connectivity and regional resilience.

During the last Quad summit held in Wilmington in 2024, leaders of the four countries announced major steps to strengthen maritime security cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Quad Foreign Ministers meet

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  • 9:54 AM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth, stability: Jaishankar

    Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, said EAM Jaishankar at the Quad meet.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points: Jaishankar

    At the Quad meeting, S Jaishankar stressed that at the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience and connectivity choke points.

  • 9:49 AM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Our focus will clearly be on Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

    During his opening remarks at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, EAM S Jaishankar said, "We are meeting for the third time in less than 18 months. Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific. At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing resource concentrations, and gaps in critical infrastructure... The Indo-Pacific has its own particular concerns which will require advancing strategic confidence, ensuring maritime security, promoting economic choices, and fostering a deeper collaborative ethos, and that is best done by promoting trusted and transparent partnerships... Indo-Pacific region must remain a driver of global growth and stability..."

  • 9:44 AM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Quad countries

    The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who all will attend Quad meet?

    The New Delhi meeting will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presiding over it.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Quad foreign ministers gather to reinforce Indo-Pacific stability

    The economic fallout of the West Asia crisis, the prevailing security situation in the Indo-Pacific and ways to boost cooperation in critical minerals and technology are expected to top the agenda at a crucial meeting of the Quad foreign ministers on Tuesday.

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