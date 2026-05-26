One dead, six injured after series of LPG cylinder explosions rocks Chandigarh's Burail area

New Delhi:

One person was killed and six others were injured after multiple LPG cylinders exploded inside a house in Chandigarh’s Burail area on Monday evening. The powerful back-to-back explosions shook the neighbourhood, forcing residents to rush out of their houses in fear. Police and fire department teams reached the spot shortly after the incident was reported and launched rescue operations.

According to officials, the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the area was cordoned off to prevent further danger.

Nearby houses damaged, cracks reported in walls

The impact of the blasts was so severe that the house where the explosion occurred suffered major damage. Residents living nearby also reported cracks appearing in the walls of their homes due to the intensity of the explosions.

Eyewitnesses described hearing loud sounds one after another, followed by chaos in the narrow residential lanes of Burail. Police said at least 10 LPG cylinders were recovered from the site after the incident. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosions.

However, local residents alleged that illegal refilling of LPG cylinders was being carried out inside the house where the blasts occurred. DSP Gurjeet Kaur confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. She said allegations related to illegal LPG refilling and black marketing would be examined as part of the investigation.

Illegal cylinder refilling said to be common

Several locals claimed that illegal refilling and sale of LPG cylinders had become common in the Burail area, especially inside residential lanes. Residents alleged that cylinders were being stored and refilled in unsafe conditions, putting the lives of people in the locality at constant risk.

A local woman accused the administration of ignoring repeated safety concerns. She also pointed to heavy encroachment in the area, saying narrow lanes often make movement of emergency vehicles difficult during crises.

Another resident claimed that around 10 to 12 cylinders had been stored illegally at the location where the explosions took place. Police officials said the investigation is currently focused on determining the exact sequence of events that led to the explosions.