PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France from June 15–17 amid escalating Middle East conflict

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit to be hosted by France from June 15 to 17, the Embassy of France in India announced. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay.

The ministers welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s confirmation of his participation in the Summit.

In this context, they underscored India’s contribution to the G7’s work, particularly on major macroeconomic imbalances, as well as international partnerships and solidarity.

The discussions also covered the situation in the Middle East. Both sides agreed to continue close coordination with a view to working jointly towards ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz.