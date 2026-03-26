Three women among 10 killed as bus returning from CM's event meets with accident in MP's Chhindwara

Bhopal:

At least 10 people lost their lives after a bus returning from a public event attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, said the police. The accident happened when the bus collided with a pick-up vehicle near Simaria on the Nagpur road, which is around 25 km from the district headquarters.

The bus was carrying 47 passengers when the accident happened, said an official, while adding that the deceased includes six men, three women and a child. The incident left more than 35 people injured, who now have been taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities. The condition of six is said to be critical.

The superintendent of police (SP), the collector and other senior officials have arrived at the spot for a rescue operation. "As per the preliminary information, the bus was carrying 47 passengers. The accident happened near Simaria after a collision (with a pick-up vehicle). The collision was extremely severe. Almost everyone in bus got injured. One of the injured has been referred to Nagpur. So far, 10 people have died," Chhindwara collector Harendra Narayan told reporters.

Control room set up; ex gratia announced

The chief minister has called the accident 'heart-wrenching' and said his condolences are with the affected families. In a post in Hindi on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), Yadav prayed for peace to the souls of those who were killed, while also wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured.

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased and a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the injured. Additionally, the injured will be provided treatment for free of cost, Yadav said, adding that a control room has been set up at the state health department in Bhopal to monitor the situation.

Yadav further said that instructions have been given to officials to provide proper treatment to the injured. "A team of doctors from Jabalpur has been directed to be sent to Chhindwara and Nagpur. The Minister in-charge of Chhindwara, Shri Rakesh Singh ji, has also been directed to alter his schedule and reach Chhindwara," Yadav said.