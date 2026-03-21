CM Mohan Yadav lauds Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan's cultural ties, calls for deepening cooperation across sectors

Jaipur:

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday highlighted the strong cultural and economic ties between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as he addressed an event on investment opportunities held in Jaipur.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Gangaur, Yadav said the relationship between the two states had evolved from "roti-bati" ties to include water sharing as well, describing them as being like a family or twin brothers.

PM Modi is ushering cooperation among states: CM Yadav

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving the country's progress and fostering cooperation among states, particularly in the sharing of natural resources. He also praised Rajasthan’s business community for its resilience and ability to thrive in challenging conditions.

The chief minister said the purpose of the event was to deepen trade ties between the two states, noting that while the global environment presents challenges, it also offers significant opportunities. He added that investment patterns have shifted in recent years, with investors increasingly looking towards India.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan's PKC project worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Highlighting a major infrastructure initiative, he said the PKC project between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is valued at Rs 1 lakh crore, with 90 per cent of the funding to be provided by the central government. He also pointed to efforts to simplify industrial processes and strengthen India’s strategic capabilities.

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has become an electricity surplus state and is contributing power for metro operations in Delhi. He added that new policies have been introduced to attract industrial investment, creating opportunities across sectors.

He noted that the mining sector is witnessing rapid growth, while the state is also expanding its medical infrastructure. Under the public-private partnership model, land is being offered on lease at nominal rates to set up medical colleges and hospitals, boosting medical tourism.

MP leading in milk production, cow welfare

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is making strides in milk production, with support being extended for large-scale cowsheds and subsidies for cattle rearing increased. The state has also launched a scheme to distribute free milk packets to schoolchildren.

He further said capital subsidies are being offered to attract investments in sectors such as hospitality and healthcare, and that 26 sector-specific policies have already been implemented. Policies for emerging sectors like space and artificial intelligence are also in the pipeline.

Promoting tourism, he announced the launch of a tiger safari in Rewa and highlighted the development of an airport in the region. Under the state’s aviation policy, companies are being offered viability gap funding, including incentives for international flights, along with expanded helicopter services.