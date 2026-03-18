Madhya Pradesh: Seven dead as massive fire breaks out inside house in Indore, rescue operation on | Video

Indore:

A devastating fire erupted in a house located in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, resulting in the loss of seven lives and prompting urgent rescue operations. The blaze, which broke out in a multi-story building, quickly engulfed the structure, trapping residents and overwhelming initial response efforts. Local authorities, led by Indore District Magistrate (DM) Shivam Verma, swiftly mobilised fire tenders and rescue teams to contain the inferno and search for survivors, turning a quiet neighborhood into a scene of chaos and grief.

Fire erupts in residential house, rapid spread traps families

The incident unfolded in the early hours in Brijeshwari Annexe, a bustling residential locality known for its close-knit community. Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke billowing from the house, followed by intense flames that spread across multiple floors. The fire's ferocity likely stemmed from flammable materials or electrical faults common in older urban homes, though investigations are ongoing. Tragically, seven individuals perished, their identities yet to be fully released as families await heartbreaking confirmation amid the devastation.

A neighbour of Manoj Pugalia, whose house caught fire, said, "We rescued three people safely before the police, fire brigade teams reached."

Police reveal explosive cause behind deadly Indore fire

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh disclosed preliminary findings, explaining that an electric vehicle charging outside the house suffered a charging point explosion, igniting the blaze that rapidly engulfed the structure. The fire intensified as over 10 gas cylinders stored inside detonated, fueling the catastrophe. Seven fatalities were confirmed, with three individuals pulled to safety; the property belonged to Manoj Pugalia, who operated a polymer business and kept flammable chemicals on-site, exacerbating the spread.

Rescue operations underway

Indore DM Shivam Verma provided a critical update, stating, "Rescue operations are underway. The fire has been brought under control. Seven people have lost their lives. Two floors have been cleared but our team is checking one more floor." Firefighters battled the blaze for hours, successfully dousing it while NDRF teams combed through the wreckage for any remaining victims. The operation highlights the challenges of urban firefighting in densely packed areas, with responders prioritising life-saving amid collapsed structures and hazardous conditions.