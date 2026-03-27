Senior commander in Hezbollah's anti-tank array Hassan Mohammad Bashir killed in Israeli strike

Tel Aviv:

Amid intensified war in the Middle East, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday (local time) stated that a senior commander in Hezbollah's anti-tank array, Hassan Mohammad Bashir, has been "eliminated" in Israeli strike. Taking to X, the IDF stated that Bashir was reportedly involved in orchestrating numerous attacks against Israeli forces and civilians and noted that he had recently started working closely with Hezbollah's anti-tank units north of the Litani River, a strategic area in southern Lebanon.

Bashir advanced hundreds of terror attacks against IDF troops

"ELIMINATED: Hassan Mohammad Bashir, a senior commander in Hezbollah's anti-tank array in the Hajir area. Bashir advanced hundreds of terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians. He commanded several terrorist cells & recently, he had begun integrating into the anti-tank array north of the Litani River," the IDF stated in the post.

Earlier in the day, the IDF confirmed the elimination of the top command of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, including its commander and the head of its intelligence division.

IDF confirms it eliminated Ali Reza Tangsiri

In a post on X, the IDF confirmed that the Israeli Air Force, under precise intelligence guidance from Military Intelligence and the Navy's Intelligence Branch, struck overnight in Bandar Abbas and eliminated Ali Reza Tangsiri, commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Navy over the past eight years.

The IDF further added that Tangsiri held key roles, "including overseeing the regime's maritime terror activities and coordinating between Iranian military forces in the Gulf region".

Tangsiri also "led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and promoted terror actions in the maritime domain, one of the main figures responsible for disrupting the global economy."

IDF confirms elimination of Hanam Rezaei

Along with Tangsiri, the IDF confirmed the elimination of Hanam Rezaei, the head of the Navy's Intelligence Division. Rezaei was described as a "hub of knowledge in maritime intelligence" who engaged in intelligence gathering on regional countries and led collaborations with various intelligence organisations.

According to the IDF, this operation joins dozens of eliminations of Iranian commanders, constituting "another severe blow to the Revolutionary Guards' command and control systems and to its ability to conduct terror activities in the maritime domain against regional countries." Meanwhile, the IDF overran 350 Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites, and more than 330 terrorists were eliminated during the operations earlier on Thursday.

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