Ajit Pawar plane crash: Initial probe flags low visibility landing call, technical glitch behind tragedy

The initial investigation report into the aircraft accident involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Baramati Airport has revealed key early observations. According to sources, the probe has identified two major factors that may have contributed to the incident as detailed analysis still underway. Sources indicate that the aircraft attempted landing despite poor visibility on the runway. Investigators noted that the decision to proceed with the landing call under such conditions is one of the primary points emerging from the preliminary assessment.

Technical malfunction also suspected

Along with the visibility issue, a suspected technical glitch has also come to light during the initial probe. Officials are examining whether any system malfunction may have compromised the aircraft’s performance during approach and landing.

Black box data recovery in progress

Authorities have begun recovering data from the aircraft's black box. Once the full data set is retrieved and analysed, the complete investigation report will be released. Officials stressed that the final conclusions will depend on this critical flight data. The black box of the ill-fated Learjet 45 plane that crashed near the Baramati airstripwas recovered a day after the incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash that happened during the aircraft's second attempt to land at the Baramati tabletop air strip.

Ajit Pawar's death

It is to be noted here that the NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on Wednesday morning (January 28). 66-year-old Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

