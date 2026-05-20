'BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in coming days': Mamata Banerjee's fresh attack after Bengal defeat

Kolkata:

Launching a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led Central government will be "removed from power" soon. The TCM leader's remark came days after her party suffered a major defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to TMC sources, during a meeting with party MLAs in Kalighat, Banerjee said, "Minority communities are being targeted here. Hawkers' stalls are bulldozed. This government is tampering with our constitutional ideas and values. BJP will be removed from power in Delhi in the coming days..."

The remark came after the BJP secured a decisive victory in the Assembly polls, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC managed to secure 80 seats in the elections.

'I won't bow down...: Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, who was also present at the meeting, made it clear that the party leadership would not back down from its "fight against BJP, come what may."

"Let them do whatever they want...raze down my home, send notice ... I won't bow down over these things. Come what may, my fight will continue against the BJP," he added.

Addressing the party legislators, Abhishek Banerjee took a direct jibe at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, questioning their political integrity. "Our state had many chief ministers, but none like the current one. The one who was seen taking money on camera has been made CM," he said, according to TMC sources.

TMC to protest over post-poll violence, bulldozer action

The meeting came as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to hold a protest on May 21 against the forceful eviction of hawkers, and what it describes as "bulldozer culture unleashed by BJP." The protests will be organised at three locations in and around Kolkata – near Ballygunge, Howrah Junction, and the Sealdah railway station.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said protests would be held at three locations, including Ballygunge and Sealdah. "TMC will hold protests at three places, including Ballygunge and Sealdah, on May 21 over post-poll violence in the state," Ghosh said.

Also Read: 'Economic storm is coming': Rahul Gandhi warns impending crisis, targets PM Modi over policies

Also Read: BJP to launch nationwide campaign marking 12 years of Modi Government