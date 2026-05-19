BJP to launch nationwide campaign marking 12 years of Modi Government

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide series of programmes to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government. The campaign will be centered around the theme “12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare,” highlighting the government’s achievements and outreach initiatives across the country.

According to the party’s roadmap, the nationwide campaign will run from June 5 to June 21, 2026, and will include a wide range of public engagement and awareness activities such as outreach drives, welfare camps, Yoga Day celebrations, and environmental protection initiatives.

As part of the schedule, senior political leaders including Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers will hold press conferences between June 8 and June 12 to present the government’s 12-year performance report and key achievements.

From June 8 to June 14, MPs, MLAs, and ministers will participate in a special mass outreach campaign, directly engaging with citizens to communicate government policies and welfare schemes.

Between June 12 and June 20, the party will organise public welfare camps across the country. These camps are expected to facilitate access to flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Surya Ghar, among others, ensuring benefits reach eligible citizens at the grassroots level.

Campaign to hold exhibitions, workshops

In addition, exhibitions showcasing the achievements of the Modi government will be held in every district. The program will also include intellectual forums and workshops on natural farming, aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and public awareness about government initiatives.

The campaign is being coordinated by a central team led by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh and party leader D Purandeswari.

The BJP said the nationwide initiative is designed to strengthen public outreach and highlight the impact of government schemes over the past 12 years, with a strong emphasis on development, welfare delivery, and citizen engagement.

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