Ajit Pawar's last phone call minutes before fatal plane crash surfaces | Here's the audio recording

Mumbai:

Days after the tragic death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, his nephew Shreejit Pawar has released the last phone conversation the two shared moments before the tragic plane crash on January 28. Ajit Pawar was heading to Baramati on the day of the crash for campaigning ahead of the district council elections. Just minutes before the incident, he had spoken to Shreejit Pawar regarding preparations for the polls.

On Wednesday, Shreejit revealed during a press conference in Baramati that he had a one-minute conversation with Ajit Pawar at 8.37 am on January 28. The plane crash occurred at 8.45 am. "I have decided to release the audio clip today because it reflects Ajit dada's commitment to taking all castes and communities along with him, even during his final moments)

Here's the English translation of the last phone conversation (Originally in Marathi)

Ajit Pawar: Baba, I appointed a man from the Mali community as chairman of the district bank for many years... You do not know everything... We take everyone forward, regardless of caste or religion.

Shreejit: Whatever I felt, I told you openly, Dada.

Ajit Pawar: That is fine... But I gave the Zilla Parishad candidature to a Mali community member from the Supe group... The seat was under OBC reservation, and I gave the ticket... No one else did that... Other parties gave it to someone else...

Shreejit: Dada, you should take whatever decision you feel is final.

Here's the audio clip

Message sent before the call

Shreejit said that Ajit Pawar made this last phone call from inside the aircraft while it was approaching Khathevadi village near Baramati. The audio clip was publicly released today. Shreejit further explained that at 8.19 am, while Ajit Pawar was inside the aircraft, he had sent him a message suggesting that a candidate from the Mali community, listed under the OBC category, be considered for the Zilla Parishad seat. "As soon as the flight neared its landing position in Baramati and Ajit dada received the message, he immediately called Shreejit to clear his doubts," Shreejit added. According to Shreejit, he made the recording public so that people could understand that Ajit Pawar was committed to taking every caste and social group along with him, right until his final moments.

Ajit Pawar's death

It is to be noted here that the NCP chief died in a charter plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Pawar was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. Notably, Ajit Pawar was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

