List of IPL 2025 winning players who are not a part of T20 World Cup 2026 With the T20 World Cup all set to kick off on February 7, let us have a look at some of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 winners who are not a part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

The T20 World Cup 2026 is all set to kick off on February 7. The marquee tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, and ahead of the tournament opener, the Indian team has been deemed the heavy favourites. Being the defending champions, there have been a lot of expectations from India.

The side also has one of the strongest squads in the tournament. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and many more stars will be featuring for India in the tournament.

Despite the star-studded squad, there are some names that are missing from the squad. It is worth noting that the 18th edition of the IPL was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and despite the side winning their maiden title, there has not been a single player who was selected in India’s squad for the World Cup from the RCB squad.

Who are some of the IPL 2025 winners who are not a part of India’s World Cup squad

It is interesting to note that title-winning captain Rajat Patidar is not a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. With 15 matches played in 2025, Patidar had amassed 312 runs to his name and maintained an average of 24 runs. He was a crucial part of the RCB squad, but despite his performance, he did not make it to the World Cup.

One of the biggest names missing from India’s T20 World Cup squad was veteran batter Virat Kohli. Widely revered as one of the greatest batters of all time, Kohli did not make the World Cup squad, as he had retired from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

A few other names who are not a part of India’s T20 World Cup but won the IPL with RCB are Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Despite some good showings, both Pandya and Bhuvneshwar have been out of favour for quite some time. Furthermore, Jitesh Sharma was not picked as well.

Also Read: