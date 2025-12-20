Nora Fatehi meets with accident on her way to David Guetta's concert; suffers concussion Nora Fatehi was on her way to David Guetta's concert in Mumbai when her car got into a collision. Doctors said Nora had suffered a minor shock and advised rest.

Mumbai:

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi met with a road accident in Mumbai on Saturday, while she was on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta at his concert. The incident occurred around 7 pm when a driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit her car.

Nora rushed to hopsital

Following the accident, Nora's team immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. Doctors observed signs of bleeding and conducted a CT scan to rule out any internal injuries. Medical reports later confirmed that she had not suffered any serious injuries, though she was advised to take rest after experiencing a concussion.

Despite the doctors' advice, Nora chose to honour her professional commitment and insisted on returning to work. She later proceeded to attend and perform at Sunburn 2025. Therefore, the actress will be performing at David Guetta's show today.

David Guetta's show

It is noteworthy that David Guetta is returning to India on December 20 with his most famous 'Monolith Show'. He is returning to India after eight years; he last visited in 2017. Therefore, the international star's fans are very excited about this show. Nora Fatehi's special performance has further increased the excitement among the fans.

On the work front, Nora was seen in films such as Be Happy, Ufff Yeh Siyapaa, and Thamma this year. She also played a supporting role in Netflix's series The Royals.

Looking ahead, Nora has two South Indian projects in the pipeline, KD: The Devil and Kanchana 4. KD: The Devil is a Kannada film that will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi, while Kanchana 4 is a Tamil film.

Both movies are scheduled for release in 2026.

