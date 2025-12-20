Impressed by Dhurandhar actors? Another powerful ensemble film releases on Valentine’s Day 2026 Scheduled for a release on Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2026, O'Romeo' reportedly includes an ensemble cast featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani.

O' Romeo, by Vishal Bhardwaj, brings together an array of some of the best talent available in the industry today. With the cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar, O' Romeo’ also happens to be the eagerly awaited comeback of the acclaimed director-actor duo, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who are renowned for their collaboration on some of Hindi cinema’s best films.

Scheduled for a release on Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2026, the movie reportedly includes an ensemble cast as a part of the project. Now that multi-starrer like Dhurandhar performed so well at the box office, audience seems invested in O' Romeo too.

O' Romeo's massive star cast

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and the legendary Nana Patekar, O' Romeo also features actors such as Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani in the movie can be seen in the media reports. The addition of a range of performers from different cinematic cultures may not only adds depth to the storyline but also increases the appeal of the movie among the masses.

The successful duo is back

O' Romeo's anticipation also seems rooted around the return of director Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, a match so fascinating in the realm of Hindi cinema that director and actor pairings are often compared to it. The list of outstanding performances and movies by this director-actor duo span several years and has had a lasting impact on the audience as well as critics. Be it Kaminey or Haidar, whenever Shahid and Vishal have come together, it has been a fest for cinephiles.

O' Romeo's shooting locations seem special too

The other reason why there is such an excitement about O' Romeo online, is because of the location where this film is shot. There are reports of the film having been shot at some amazing real locations, which will definitely add to the visual appeal of O' Romeo and bring an interesting texture to Bhardwaj's narrative.

The people aware with Vishal Bharadwaj's cinema might be aware that the relation between location and a film's narrative is something that Bhardwaj is well-known for. Hence, O' Romeo might just be another multi-starrer impressing theatrical audiences.

