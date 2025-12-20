Kangana Ranaut heaps praises on Aditya Dhar as she reviews Dhurandhar, skips mentioning Ranveer Singh Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praised Aditya Dhar as she watched Dhurandhar on December 20. She took to her Instagram stories to share his review of the spy-thriller.

Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller Dhurandhar is raking in big money at the box office. The film is also being highly appreciated by several prominent figures. Film stars from Bollywood to the South are showering praise on Dhurandhar.

Now, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has also joined the list. The Tanu Weds Manu actress has openly praised the film. Let's find out what she said after watching the film.

The real Dhurandhar of the film is Aditya Dhar: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shared an Instagram story praising Dhurandhar. 'I watched #dhurandhar and had a great time Totally inspired by the art and craft of this masterpiece but honestly huge admiration for the intend of the filmmaker. Dear Aaditya Dhar ji border pe hamare defence forces, sarkar mein hamare Modi ji aur Bollywood cinema mein aap, khoob kambal kutayi karo in pakistani terrorists ki, maza aa gaya, whistled and clapped all the way!! Superb work by everyone lekin Dhulandhar of this show is the filmmaker himself @adityadharfilms. Congratulations Yami Gautam,' wrote Kangana.

It is significant to note that Kangana did not mention the name of Ranveer Singh, the lead actor of Dhurandhar. And a section of Reddit users think, it could be because of her cold relationship with Deepika Padukone.

The film is inspired by true events

Ranveer Singh starrer is inspired by true events that happened in the country. In the film, Ranveer Singh is seen in the role of an Indian intelligence spy. Besides him, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi are also seen in important roles. Akshay Khanna plays the role of Rahman Dacoit, the leader of a Baloch gang, in the film.

Dhurandhar is creating havoc at the box office

This spy-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has completed two weeks at the box office. Having collected Rs 207.25 crore in its first week and Rs 253.25 crore in its second week, Dhurandhar has already earned over Rs 486 crore in 15 days. The film is expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark soon as the film is performing exceptionally well not only at the Indian box office but also worldwide.

