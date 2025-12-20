Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Dhurandhar, calls Aditya Dhar’s film ‘carries a masculine spine’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga publicly praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, calling it dominant and fearless, as the Ranveer Singh starrer races toward the Rs 500 crore mark.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Animal and Kabir Singh director, who is known to express his voice openly and sometime bluntly, took to his X profile on Saturday to heap praises on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

The spy thriller that be making waves at the global box office since it's release on December 5, was compared to a man with 'masculine spine' by Vanga.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar

Sandeep's X post read, 'Dhurandhar is built like a man who doesn’t talk much & carries a masculine spine. Dhurandhar The title fits because the film moves with dominance & fierce. The depiction is very clear with zero chaos. Music, performances, screenplay and direction are on the top. Akshaye Khanna sir and Ranveer erased into air & just disappeared into characters effortlessly. Thank you Aditya Dhar for making everyone experience the true weight of untold sacrifices.'

Aditya Dhar calls Vanga his brother

Minutes after Sandeep's post, Aditya Dhar also took to his X profile and reacted to the 'great deal' validation by the Animal director. 'Thank you, my Dearest Sandeep. Coming from you, this means a great deal. I’ve always admired the fearlessness with which you stand by your cinema and your faith in unapologetic, masculine storytelling. Dhurandhar was shaped with sincerity, restraint, and conviction, your words give that journey its quiet validation,' wrote Dhar.

While praising Vanga's cinema too, Aditya Dhar further wrote, 'Grateful for voices like yours that keep Indian cinema honest, rooted, and strong. Two filmmakers, different paths, yet walking as brothers toward a stronger cinema and a braver tomorrow for our country. Cinema remembers the brave, not the agreeable.'

Dhurandhar collection

It it significant to note that Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar's total collection has reached Rs 483 crore. Along with him, the movie features Akshaye Khanna, R Mandhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal in the movie.

