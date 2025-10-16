Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 with activated carbon filter launched in India The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 claims to capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns and utilises an activated carbon filter to trap odors, gases, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and nitrogen dioxide.

Dyson has expanded its line of purifiers in India with the launch of the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11. This newly released model features advanced, multifunctional air purification technology, claiming to capture 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. It also utilises an activated carbon filter designed to capture odors, gases, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2). The purifier is engineered to deliver over 290 liters per second of powerful airflow.

Smart sensing and operation

The Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 comes equipped with integrated sensors that automatically detect airborne pollutants, including dust and pollen (PM2.5 and PM10), in real time. It then diagnoses and reports this information instantly, ensuring the device only uses energy when needed.

For overnight use, the purifier offers a Night Mode that operates in quieter settings, accompanied by a dimmed display. Additionally, a sleep timer can be programmed to automatically turn off the purifier after pre-set intervals of 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours.

Advanced filtration system

The device features a fully sealed HEPA filter that captures 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including common allergens and bacteria. Dyson also notes that the filter captures up to 99.95 per cent of viruses.

Beyond the HEPA filtration layer, it is equipped with an activated carbon filter. This layer is enriched with Tris, a chemical that effectively captures odors, gaseous particles, VOCs, and oxidizing gases such as NO2.

Connectivity

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 offers full connectivity via built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technology. Users can monitor and control the device in real-time using the MyDyson app. Furthermore, the purifier is compatible with smart home services such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 India price and availability

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 is available in two colourways—Black/Nickel and White/Silver. It is priced at Rs 39,900 and can be purchased on Dyson.in and at Dyson stores across India.

