BLA releases photos of two women suicide 'fidayeens' behind deadly attacks in Pakistan

Islamabad:

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which claimed responsibility for the large-scale, coordinated attacks across cities and towns in Pakistan's province, on Monday released the images of two of their attackers. Both of them are women, with one identified as 24-year-old Asifa Mengal. The deadly attack has killed nearly 50 people, including at least 17 security personnel. In response, Pakistani also launched a 40-hour battle to take down more than 140 militants so far, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday.

Khawaja Asif says two of attacks involved female perpetrators

In the meantime, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that two of the attacks involved female perpetrators. The BLA in a statement said that Mengal was the daughter of one Mohammad Ismail and a resident of Nushki in Balochistan. Born on October 2, 2002, she joined the BLA's Majeed Brigade on her 21st birthday. Then she decided to be a 'fidayee' (suicide attacker) in January 2024 and was the one to have targeted the ISI headquarters in Nushki on Saturday.

Name of other woman attacker is not known yet

In the meantime, the name of the other woman attacker is not known yet. And a video that has gone online shows her before carrying out the attack, in which she is seen mocking the Pakistani government with her fellow male BLA colleagues.

"They (the Pakistan government) only show their power over our oppressed mothers and sisters; they can't confront us directly. It's beyond their capacity," she is heard in the video, as she smiles widely while holding a massive gun.

Meanwhile, the BLA said it launched the second phase of their operation dubbed 'Herof' (black storm), targeting security forces across Balochistan. On the other side, the Pakistani Military said security forces had repelled attempts by militants to seize control of any city or strategic installation.

145 terrorists, 17 security personnel killed in 40 hours

At least 145 terrorists and 17 security personnel have been killed in the last 40 hours in multiple counter-terrorism operations in the restive Balochistan province, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Sunday.

Bugti, in a press conference in Quetta, said that the bodies of all the 145 terrorists were in the custody of the authorities and their identification process was being carried out. He said this was the highest number of terrorists killed in less than two days ever since security forces launched a war against terror in the province.

Bugti said that 17 personnel were killed

Bugti says 17 personnel of the law enforcement and security forces were killed while fighting the terrorists at different locations, including Quetta, Sibi, Gwadar, Noshki, Pasni etc. Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army said at least 15 soldiers and 92 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by security forces.

The army said the operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday. The army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni.

