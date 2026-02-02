Budget 2026: CM Yogi thanks PM Modi for 'visionary budget', outlines benefits for Uttar Pradesh During the press conference on the budget, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described it as a visionary budget for the country. He said that PM Modi has always worked with a "Nation First" approach.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (February 2) praised the Union Budget 2026–27, calling it a visionary blueprint for India's progress. Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the budget.

CM Yogi highlighted that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, crediting PM Modi's focus on a "nation first" approach.

"I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for this visionary budget. I thank the Union Finance Minister. The policies formulated over the past 11 years have lifted 25 crore people above the poverty line, contributing to India's progress. This is the first budget prepared and presented from Kartavya Bhavan (Duty House), urging every Indian to realize their duties," CM Yogi said.

"In the last 11 years, PM Modi has consistently emphasised that citizens should work with a 'Nation First' spirit and understand their duties. When Constitution Day was declared on November 26, 2015, the Prime Minister sparked a nationwide discussion on fundamental duties, not just rights. This budget, emerging from Kartavya Bhavan, reinforces this message to every Indian," he added.

Reform, growth, and fiscal discipline clearly visible: CM Yogi

Highlighting the budget's key pillars, CM Yogi said, "Reform, growth, and fiscal discipline are clearly visible. By combining these three, the budget provides a strong foundation to build a stronger India and guide future generations toward progress. It also fulfills the aspirations of the country’s most populous state."

Focusing on Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister pointed out that the budget allocates Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector, where the state leads the nation. "Our MSME initiatives under 'One District, One Product' have expanded exports and generated employment. This allocation of Rs 10,000 crore will further strengthen UP’s MSME sector and drive growth," he added.

Union Budget 2026-27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced measures to boost manufacturing, offered long-term tax incentives for global data centres, and support for agriculture and tourism as she unveiled a Rs 53.5 lakh crore Union Budget for 2026-27, seen as a long-term blueprint for sustaining growth amid rising global risks.

In her 85-minute speech, Sitharaman made a slew of announcements related to several sectors, including agriculture, finance, health, employment, industry and tourism.

The finance minister also announced the setting up of a national-level digital grid to "digitally document" all places of significance.

"A National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid will be established to digitally document all places of significance, cultural, spiritual and heritage. This initiative will create a new ecosystem of jobs for local researchers, historians, content creators, and technology partners," she said.

She emphasised that the Budget 2026-27 was the "first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan," as the finance ministry in recent months has shifted from its historic seat at the North Block on the Raisina Hill.

Sitharaman said India has the potential and opportunity to offer a world-class trekking and hiking experience.

"We will develop ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats; turtle trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and bird watching trails along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," the minister said.

The ministry in its statement also said the budget proposes development of thematic tourism trails across India, including -- mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir; eco and nature trails in Araku Valley (Eastern Ghats) and Podhigai Malai (Western Ghats); turtle trails along key nesting sites in Odisha, Karnataka, and Kerala; and bird watching trails at Pulicat Lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In the Budget, the government also proposed the development of the East Coast Industrial Corridor with a well-connected node at Durgapur in West Bengal, and the creation of five tourism destinations in the five 'Purvodaya' states.

