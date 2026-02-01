Union Budget 2026 to strengthen India's position as an emerging economic superpower: Pushkar Singh Dhami Union Budget 2026: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the budget will fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people of the entire country.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday lauded the Union Budget 2026, stating that it will strengthen India's position as an emerging economic superpower. The budget, the chief minister said, was prepared with consideration for the specific requirements of every state, and it reflects India's progress from reform to performance.

Dhami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the budget will fulfil the aspirations and expectations of the people of the entire country. It is a budget that promotes the idea of ​​"local to global" and is a welfare-oriented budget, he noted.

"This budget, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one that fulfils the aspirations and expectations of the people of India and is a budget that will help realise the vision of a developed India," he said.

"It is a budget that further strengthens India's position as an emerging economic superpower, which has already become the world's fourth-largest economy. It is a budget that promotes the idea of ​'local to global' and is a welfare-oriented budget. Provisions have been made for the upliftment of every section of society," he added.

Sitharaman presents Rs 53.47 lakh crore Union Budget

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented a Rs 53.47 lakh crore budget for the financial year (FY) 2026-27, an increase of 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal. While presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha, the union finance minister said the government will meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the current fiscal.

She said that the GDP for FY 2026-27 is estimated at Rs 3,93,00,393 crore, which is 10 per cent more than the Advance Estimates for FY 2025-26 of Rs 3,57,13, 886 crore. Similarly, the debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be 55.6 per cent of GDP, Sitharaman noted.

"To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 lakh crore. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore," Sitharaman said.