'For Viksit Bharat': BJP hails Budget 2026 as 'foundation for developed India by 2047' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Budget fulfilled the sentiments and expectations of the people and laid a strong foundation for a self-reliant India. Yogi Adityanath described the Budget as a reflection of the aspirations of 145 crore Indians.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday mounted a strong defence of the Union Budget 2026, calling it forward-looking, inclusive and firmly aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and developed India by 2047. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in Parliament, delivering an 85-minute speech outlining the government’s reform-driven roadmap focused on economic growth, productivity enhancement and employment generation. Addressing a press conference later, Sitharaman said the government’s prime objective was to build a robust ecosystem through sustained reforms. “Our focus is on improving productivity and generating employment while strengthening the foundations of long-term growth,” she said.

Rajnath Singh: Budget meets people’s expectations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Budget fulfilled the sentiments and expectations of the people and laid a strong foundation for a self-reliant India. “This budget provides a strong base for the Prime Minister’s resolve of a developed India by 2047. Appropriate provisions have been made for the upliftment of all sections of society,” Singh said, highlighting the ₹7.85 lakh crore allocation for the defence sector.

Yogi Adityanath highlights infrastructure, healthcare push

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the Budget as a reflection of the aspirations of 145 crore Indians and a clear roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’. He highlighted over Rs 12 lakh crore provisioned for capital expenditure, including seven rail corridors, and said the Budget places strong emphasis on AYUSH, healthcare, women-centric initiatives and ease of living for common citizens.

“Overall, this budget covers a wide spectrum of sectors and reforms that will ease the lives of ordinary people,” Yogi said.

Bhupendra Patel: Reform express for self-reliant India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the Budget takes forward the “Reform Express” under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. Congratulating Sitharaman for presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Patel said it strengthens pillars such as the poor, youth, food providers, women power and Divyangjan. He also welcomed sector-specific announcements like three chemical parks and Rs 10,000 crore for biopharma industries, which he said would benefit Gujarat’s industrial ecosystem.

Employment, sports and manufacturing in focus

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Budget places strong emphasis on employment generation for youth, with initiatives to strengthen sports infrastructure under Khelo India and position India as a hub for sports goods manufacturing. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said the Budget focuses on farmers, women and the poor, with special attention to animal husbandry and strengthening veterinary infrastructure.

Tejasvi Surya: Building blocks for a futuristic India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the Budget lays the building blocks for a developed India by 2047, touching every aspect of future nation-building. “From artificial intelligence in agriculture and fisheries to critical minerals and research capacity, this budget is comprehensive and future-oriented,” he said, adding that Part Two of the Budget boosts ease of doing business and ease of living.

Nadda: Youth-driven, inclusive budget

BJP National President JP Nadda said the Budget reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and demonstrates policy continuity and good governance. Calling it a youth-driven budget, Nadda said it focuses on infrastructure expansion, manufacturing growth, rural employment and Gram Swaraj, benefiting weavers, cottage industries and MSMEs.

Piyush Goyal: Future-ready India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described Budget 2026 as laying the foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and a future-ready India. He said the Budget prioritises manufacturing, inland waterways, high-speed rail corridors, development of tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and reskilling of youth.

Responding to Opposition criticism, Goyal said, “They have a broken record which plays after every Budget,” questioning whether the Opposition was opposed to MSME development.

Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks PM Modi

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, “I want to thank the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for the work done in today’s budget to lay a strong foundation for the all-round development of the country and a developed India. The budget gives a major focus on manufacturing electronics manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing—and significant simplifications have been made for IT services, including safe harbours and faster processes. In the coming time, data centres will become a major strength for the country, opening new services, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship avenues for India. The tax holiday for data centres is a significant step in this direction.”