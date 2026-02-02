Yogi govt withholds salaries of over 68,000 state employees in Uttar Pradesh, here's why The Uttar Pradesh government has frozen the salaries of more than 68,000 state employees who did not submit their property details by the January 31 deadline. Officials have indicated that further departmental action may be taken if compliance is not ensured soon.

Lucknow:

A major development has emerged from Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi government has withheld the salaries of 68,236 state employees, triggering panic and concern across various departments. The decision was taken after these employees failed to submit their mandatory property declarations. The state currently has a total of 8,66,261 government employees. All employees were instructed to upload their movable and immovable property details on the Manav Samvida Portal by January 31. Those who did not comply have had their salaries paused until further notice, as per the information.

Highest non-compliance in Class III employees

Among the employees whose salaries have been withheld, the largest number belongs to Class III, totalling 34,926.

Other classifications include:

22,624 employees of Class IV

724 employees of Class II

2,628 employees of Class I

Officials say that withholding salary is not the final step and further departmental action could follow if the pending declarations are not submitted soon.

Zero tolerance against corruption

The Yogi Adityanath government has consistently maintained a strict zero-tolerance stance on corruption. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his simple lifestyle and tough anti-corruption measures, has initiated several high-impact actions in recent years, including the widely-discussed bulldozer measures. This reputation has also earned him the moniker "Bulldozer Baba". The government's message to employees is clear that salaries will remain withheld until property details are fully disclosed. According to administrative sources, the government may initiate disciplinary action if employees continue to delay.