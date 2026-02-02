Jewellery worth Rs 25-30 lakh stolen from 15 people during Ajit Pawar's funeral in Baramati Taking advantage of this massive crowd, a gang of thieves targeted people. According to reports, gold chains were snatched from approximately 15 people.

Baramati:

While lakhs of people gathered in Baramati to pay their last respects to their beloved leader Ajit Pawar, thieves took advantage of the tragic occasion to commit a major crime. A shocking incident of gold chain snatching was reported during the funeral. Jewellry worth Rs 25-30 lakh were stolen from 15 people during Ajit Pawar's funeral in Maharashtra’s Baramati. ‘

On January 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. His mortal remains were cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan grounds in Baramati. Lakhs of people from all corners of Maharashtra had arrived in Baramati to pay their last respects, and the entire city was shrouded in grief.

Taking advantage of this massive crowd, a gang of thieves targeted people. According to reports, gold chains were snatched from approximately 15 people. The value of the stolen jewellry is estimated to be around Rs 25 to 30 lakh.

In the menatime, some suspected thieves were caught red-handed by citizens, and some of the accused were handed over to the police. Notably, around 8,000 police personnel were deployed in Baramati that day. Despite this heavy police presence, the occurrence of such a large-scale theft raises questions about the effectiveness of the security arrangements.

A case registered at Baramati Taluka Police Station

A case has been registered at the Baramati Taluka Police Station based on the complaints of the affected citizens. The police have registered a case against Mohammad Yunus, Rajkumar Athawale, Ejaz Mirawale, Mohammad Siraj, Balu Botre, and two other accused.

All the accused are currently being interrogated. While the atmosphere during Ajit Pawar's funeral was extremely emotional, thieves were busy snatching gold chains from people's necks. This incident has caused widespread anger in Baramati city.

Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, killed in a plane crash, were held with full state honours on Thursday at Baramati in Pune district. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, former Union minister Sharad Pawar and BJP president Nitin Nabin attended the 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief’s funeral at the Vidya Pratishthan ground at Baramati, around 100 km from Pune.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also present, along with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, who is a Rajya Sabha member, and sons Parth and Jay. Ajit Pawar's cousin Supriya Sule, Lok Sabha member from Baramati, and NCP working president and former Union minister Praful Patel were also present.

Thousands of people gathered for Ajit Pawar's last rites

Thousands of people gathered for Ajit Pawar's last rites chanted "Ajit Dada amar rahe", when his mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were brought from his village Katewadi to the Vidya Pratishthan ground. On Thursday morning, the mortal remains of Ajit Pawar were taken from the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Hospital in Baramati, where they were kept overnight, to his village.

Pawar and four other persons on board the aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the tabletop airstrip. The others killed in the tragedy were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours, co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav and flight attendant Pinky Mali.

