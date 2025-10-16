Nothing Phone 3a Lite reportedly listed on BIS, suggesting imminent India launch The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is anticipated to be the most affordable option in Nothing's upcoming Phone (3a) series, and it's likely to be offered in a single variant.

Nothing is reportedly preparing to launch a new device in India, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. This device is anticipated to be the most affordable option in Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a series, which is also include the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro.

The upcoming smartphone's listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS website suggests an imminent launch. Reports indicate that the smartphone will have specifications similar to those of the CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Recently, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore @Sudhanshu1414 shared a screenshot of the BIS listing. According to the screenshot, the smartphone carries the model number A001T, which is similar to the CMF Phone 2 Pro's model number A001. This suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a Lite might be a redesigned version of the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a few tweaks.

Nothing Phone 3a expected features

A recent report suggests the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch in a single configuration: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is rumoured to be available in black and white color options for the Indian market.

CMF Phone 2 Pro features

For reference, the CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India in April, priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. Its specifications include:

A 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset.

A triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

A 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

An IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

