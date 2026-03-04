IND vs ENG T20I squad comparison: Abhishek-Samson vs Salt-Buttler, which openers have better stats?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. India will be taking on England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a bid to book their berth into the summit clash of the tournament. There is no doubt that both the England and India squads are filled to the brim with stars.

Both sides boast some brilliant prowess in their batting attack, and continuing on the same note, let us have a look at the statistical comparison between both opening duos of India and England.

Many eyes would be set upon India’s opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. While Abhishek has been unable to go big for most of the World Cup, Samson performed exceptionally well for the Men in Blue in their last game against the West Indies.

Speaking of Abhishek Sharma, the star batter has played a total of 44 T20Is for India so far, where he has scored 1,377 runs to his name and maintains an average of 33.58 runs. On the other hand, Sanju Samson has played 60 T20Is for team India so far, where he has scored 1,221 runs and maintains an average of 25.97 runs.

How have England openers fared in the shortest format?

England has two of the biggest names in world cricket as their openers in Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. However, the two stars have been unable to put in a good show in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026; however, let us have a look at their statistics in the shortest format of the game.

Phil Salt has played a total of 59 T20Is in his career so far, where he has scored 1,712, maintaining an average of 34.93. On the other hand, Jos Buttler has a plethora of experience in the shortest format of the game, having played 132 matches for England, where he has scored 4,012 runs to his name and maintains an average of 33.71 runs.

