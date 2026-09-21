Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala: Five dead, two missing due to landslides, flash floods

Thiruvananthapuram:

At least five people have been killed, while two others are reported missing, as heavy rains in Kerala triggered landslides, mudslides, and flash floods across several parts of the state. In view of the worsening situation, Chief Minister VD Satheesan has directed officials to review the situation on an hourly basis.

SMS alerts issued in Idukki and Kottayam

In a statement issued on Sunday (September 20), the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that, following Satheesan's instructions, Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneshwari IAS held a meeting with the District Collectors of Idukki and Kottayam to assess the situation.

The statement noted that SMS alerts regarding weather conditions were issued for Idukki and Kottayam, and Collectors were instructed to monitor the situation and take necessary measures, such as relocating people to safer areas.

The Chief Minister also directed the immediate deployment of a special team of the Disaster Management Force to the Nilambur-Amarambalam area in Malappuram district, where five people were swept away in the Kottapuzha River.

Five swept away in flash floods, two dead

At least two people died, and two others remained missing after the five-member group was swept away by a flash flood in the Kottapuzha River in the Nilambur-Amarambalam region of Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday evening.

According to police, the group from Vandoor had reached the spot and entered the river for a bath when the water level suddenly rose following a flash flood, sweeping them away. A local resident rescued one person, while the Fire and Rescue Services team recovered the bodies of two others. Two people remain missing.

Kerala Chief Minister has ordered the immediate deployment of a special Disaster Management Force team to the area to assist in the search and rescue operation.

Landslide in Kottayam, woman dies

A woman from Tamil Nadu died, and her friend was injured in a landslide that occurred on Sunday evening at Velathusseri, near Teekoy in Kottayam district. The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Sangeetha Arul Lal, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Chennai.

Police said that the landslide occurred while Sangeetha and her friend were returning from Vagamon. Sangeetha, who was riding a scooter, was struck by the soil that slid onto the road. Her friend managed to escape but sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

On Sunday afternoon, three people who had taken shelter in a shed to escape the rain were caught in a landslide at Kottakamboor in Kerala's Idukki district.

Around 3:30 pm, a large mass of soil collapsed from the hillside onto the shed, burying all three people underneath. Two people died in the incident, while a woman was injured and taken for treatment.

Alert for heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala over the next four days. The department has also predicted thunderstorms in some areas of the state on September 20 and 21.

On Sunday, the rain alert for Kottayam and Idukki districts was upgraded to 'Orange'. An Orange alert signifies very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 to 20 cm, whereas a Yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

According to IMD data, the monsoon has been weak in Kerala this year. Between June 1 and September 17, the state recorded 28 percent less rainfall than normal.

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