What will happen if SA vs NZ T20 World Cup semifinal gets washed out? Check details

The stage is set for the 1st semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4. It is worth noting that the winner of the clash will book their berth in the summit clash of the tournament.

With the clash right around the corner, many fans would be wondering what would happen if rain played spoilsport in Kolkata. It is worth noting that there is a reserve day in place for both semi-finals. Firstly, the match officials will have an extra 90 minutes on the scheduled day to complete the games.

If the first semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand is completely washed out, the match will be played on the reserve day on March 5. Furthermore, if rain plays spoilsport on the reserved day, the teams’ progress will be determined by the Super 8 standings.

In such a case, South Africa will be progressing to the final as they finished in first place in their Super 8 group, whereas New Zealand finished in second place in their group behind England.

What does the weather report say for the clash?

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Kolkata for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in Kolkata. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 29°C, gradually dipping to 23°C as the night progresses.

There is a full game expected on March 4, with rain having no chance to play spoilsport. However, if the weather disrupts the game in some unlikely scenario, the reserve day could come into play.

