India win another medal in shooting as men's team wins 10m air rifle silver at Asian Games 2026

India's Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combined for a silver-medal finish in the men's 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. The Indian trio posted an aggregate of 1890.1 points at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, finishing behind China's Sheng Lihao, Ma Sihan and Zhang Changhong, who topped the qualification round with 1899.0 points.

The Chinese trio's score was a Qualification World Record. Meanwhile, India secured a podium finish and kept its hopes of further success alive, with Patil and Dhillon also advancing to the individual final later in the day.

Rudrankksh, Dhillon qualify for individual final

Patil led India's individual qualification effort, finishing third with 631.8 points. Dhillon followed in seventh place with 630.0 points, while Mane ended the round in 10th position after scoring 628.3. The silver added to India's medal tally in shooting, which had begun with another second-place finish in the women's 10m air rifle team.

The top eight qualification places included three Chinese shooters, but only two competitors from the same country could progress to the individual final. As a result, Zhang Changhong, who finished fifth with 630.6 points, missed out despite being inside the top eight. Sheng Lihao topped the individual qualification standings with 635.4 points, an Asian Games Qualification Record. His compatriot Ma Sihan finished second with 633.0 points.

India finishes behind record-breaking China

The Indian team produced a combined score of 1890.1, but China's 1899.0 proved enough to secure the gold medal. The Chinese shooters' record-breaking qualification total gave them the edge in the team competition. For India, the silver medal also set up an opportunity for Patil and Dhillon to challenge for individual honours. Their qualification performances placed them among the eight shooters eligible to compete in the final.

The men's team silver added to India's growing medal haul in shooting at the Asian Games. The campaign had already begun with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to secure second place for India in the women's team competition. Elavenil then went on to add another medal in the individual event. India's shooting contingent had produced a record-breaking 22-medal haul at the Hangzhou Asian Games, comprising seven gold medals, nine silver medals and six bronze medals.

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