Josh Inglis slams magnificent century, achieves massive feat with brilliant knock against Zimbabwe

Australia and Zimbabwe took on each other in the third ODI of the series between the two sides. The two teams met at the Harare Sports Club on September 20th, and the game began with Zimbabwe coming in to bat first. Putting forth a good showing, Zimbabwe posted a total of 271 runs in the first innings of the clash.

Innocent Kaia added 55 runs to his name, with Craig Ervine scoring 59. Furthermore, Sikandar Raza added 81* runs to his name as Zimbabwe posted 271 runs. Chasing a target of 272 runs, as Australia looked to chase down the target, it was the performance of Josh Inglis that made an impact for the Aussies.

Coming out to bat after the fall of two wickets, Nathan Ellis was the star of the show in the second innings, completing his century. Ellis amassed 103 runs in 102 deliveries. Doing so, Ellis became only the second Australian wicketkeeper to score more than one century in the ODI format. Only he and former cricketer Adam Gilchrist feature in the list.

Zimbabwe performed brilliantly in the first innings

Opening the innings, Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran scored 30 and 7 runs, respectively. Kaia added 55 runs, and Brendan Taylor scored 9 runs to his name. Furthermore, Ervine and Raza were the standout performers, scoring 59 and 81* runs, respectively, as Zimbabwe posted 271 runs in the first innings.

As for Australia, Nathan Ellis was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa took two wickets each as well.

With two ODIs won already, Australia have secured the series, and they would hope for another good showing in the second innings of the third ODI as they are looking to clean sweep the hosts.

However, Zimbabwe has been brilliant in the second innings and had Australia reduced to nine wickets in the latter stages of the clash, just one wicket away from registering a historic win against the Men in Yellow that would see him get some amount of consolation from the series.

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