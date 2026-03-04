Kolkata weather report: Will rain spoil NZ vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash?

Kolkata:

The stage is set for the first semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. New Zealand will take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4; it is worth noting that the winner of the clash will book their berth in the summit clash of the tournament, where they will take on either India or England.

Both New Zealand and South Africa have been in brilliant form throughout the World Cup. The Black Caps finished in second place in their Super 8 group, whereas South Africa topped group 1, which consisted of team India and the West Indies as well.

With both sides being in form, it could be interesting to see who comes out on top as New Zealand and South Africa take on each other in the 1st semi-final of the tournament. Ahead of the clash, many fans would also wonder how the weather would fare in Kolkata for the game.

Kolkata weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Kolkata for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in Kolkata. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 29°C, gradually dipping to 23°C as the night progresses.

Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

