Why is Ajit Agarkar not willing to extend as chief selector? Everything you need to know about BCCI's AGM

New Delhi:

Ajit Agarkar has informed the BCCI that he does not intend to seek an extension as India’s chief selector after his current contract expires on October 4. The former India allrounder conveyed his decision to the board this week after several discussions with BCCI’s top brass in recent months to understand whether the board wanted him to remain in the position through the World Cup 2027.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking in Mumbai after the board’s annual general meeting on Friday, indicated that the organisation had not yet finalised its position on Agarkar’s future.

“We still have 15 days to go. Fifteen days is a long time in the world of cricket. We will make a decision at an appropriate time,” Saikia said, as quoted by Cricinfo.

Notably, Agarkar became chief selector in July 2023 and has overseen a period in which India won the Asia Cup in 2023 and 2025, the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. India also reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final during his tenure.

The selection committee was involved in India’s leadership transition as well. Shubman Gill was appointed captain in Tests and ODIs last year, while the panel earlier this year collectively backed Shreyas Iyer to take over as T20I captain from Suryakumar Yadav, who had led India to the T20 World Cup title in March.

The Rohit Sharma factor

The committee had already begun preparations for the 2027 World Cup in Africa. Following India’s England tour in July, it agreed to move beyond Rohit Sharma, a decision that was conveyed to the veteran opener. However, Rohit was picked again for India’s squad for the three-match home ODI series against West Indies beginning September 27.

That reportedly upset Agarkar, who believes that his ideas are not being implemented. Now, the timing of his departure means the BCCI will need to address the senior selector position before India’s mid-October tour of New Zealand, which includes five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests. India A are also scheduled to play two unofficial Tests there.

The BCCI is separately preparing for several other cricket administration decisions. The IPL 2027 player auction is scheduled for the second week of December and will be the final mini-auction of the 2023-27 cycle. The board has also re-elected Arun Dhumal and Khairul Majumdar to the IPL Governing Council.

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