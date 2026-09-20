India women register dominant 114-run victory over Bangladesh, book ticket to Asian Games cricket final

India women took on Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 cricket semi-final. The two sides met at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on September 20, and it was the Indian team who were extremely dominant in the clash and registered a dominant 114-run victory against Bangladesh.

With the victory, the Women in Blue are assured of at least a silver medal, as they have made their way to the Asian Games 2026 cricket final, where they will be taking on Sri Lanka women on September 22.

The clash between India and Bangladesh began with the Women in Blue coming in to bat first. They put forth a good showing in the first innings, as they scored 195 runs in the first innings, and it was the performance of Shafali Verma that stood out, as she scored 100* runs in 49 deliveries to help India post 195 in the first innings. As for Bangladesh, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, and Nahida Akter were the highest wicket-takers, with one wicket each to their names.

India’s bowling attack put forth an exceptional showing

Speaking of the run chase, Bangladesh women opened their innings with Dilara Akter scoring 27 and Juairiya Ferdous departing on a duck. Furthermore, the side’s batting attack failed to capitalise further; Sobhana Mostary and Nigar Sultana added four and nine runs, respectively.

Sultana Khatun and Sharmin Akhter were two of three players in the batting attack to cross double figures as they scored 12 and 10 runs, respectively. India performed exceptionally with the ball as they limited Bangladesh to a score of 81 and won the game by 114 runs to reach the Asian Games cricket final.

As for India, Nandani Sharma and Deepti Sharma were the highest wicket-takers, with three wickets each to their names. Shree Charani took two wickets, with Kranti Gaud and Shreyanka Patil taking one wicket each as well.

With the win secured, the Indian team has assured at least a silver medal to their name. They will be taking on Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the event for the gold medal, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

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