SA vs NZ pitch report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play in T20 WC semi-final?

Kolkata:

South Africa and New Zealand will take on each other in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 4 as the two sides aim to book their ticket to the summit clash of the tournament.

With the crucial cash right around the corner, the pitch in play in Kolkata could play a big role in determining the winner of the clash. Both South Africa and New Zealand will look to plan ahead of the clash as they look to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

It is worth noting that South Africa reached the semi-final of the competition after they finished in first place in their Super 8 group ahead of India and the West Indies. On the other hand, New Zealand finished in second place in their Super 8 group behind England, fixing a clash against South Africa in the knockout stages of the tournament. The second semi-final of the competition will be played between England and India.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is expected to be beneficial for the batters, and a high-scoring encounter could be expected on such a surface. While spinners might not get much help, pacers might get some assistance from the pitch in the clash.

Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubb

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

