Shafali Verma scripts history, slams century against Bangladesh in Asian Games semi-final

The Asian Games cricket semi-final saw India women taking on Bangladesh women. The two sides took on each other at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, on September 20, and the clash saw India women coming in to bat first. They put forth a strong showing, posting a total of 195 runs in the first innings. It is worth noting that Women in Blue have been in good form and came on the back of a victory against Japan in the previous clash.

Throughout the innings, star batter Shafali Verma's performance stood out for the Indian team. Opening the innings, Shafali piled out on the pressure on Bangladesh’s bowling attack right from the get-go and went on to score 100* runs in just 49 deliveries.

Doing so, Shafali became the first-ever woman cricketer to score a century in the Asian Games. Her performance was crucial to the Indian team posting a good total on the board in the first innings of the game.

As for Bangladesh, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, and Nahida Akter were the highest wicket-takers, with one wicket each to their names, as they were unable to make a major impact in the first innings of the clash.

Shafali broke a plethora of records with her performance

Furthermore, with her century, Shafali also became the Indian player with the most runs in a calendar year in WT20Is, surpassing the tally of Smriti Mandhana of 763 runs. Shafali now has 815 runs to her name, and she just needs 10 runs to break the record of Laura Wolvaardt and sit in first place in the overall list.

Additionally, with 35 sixes to her name, Shagali also became the player with the most sixes in a calendar year in Women’s T20I matches. She surpassed the tally of Chamari Athapaththu, who hit 32 sixes back in 2024.

With India women posting a total of 195 runs in the first innings of the game, the side will look to put in a good showing with the ball as well. A victory could see the Women in Blue reach the summit clash of the Asian Games cricket event, where they will compete for the gold medal against Sri Lanka women, who are in exceptional form as well.

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