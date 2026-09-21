From extinction to comeback, India's cheetah population reaches 52 in four years

New Delhi:

Four years after cheetahs returned to India, the country's reintroduction programme has moved beyond simply bringing the big cats back. From breeding and the survival of cubs to releasing cheetahs into open forests, Project Cheetah has gradually expanded its footprint.

The cheetah population in India now stands at 52, including 32 born in the country. Of these, 49 are in Kuno National Park, and three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, both in Madhya Pradesh. The programme completed four years on September 17, marking a journey that began with the arrival of eight wild cheetahs from Namibia.

The comeback began with eight cheetahs

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight wild cheetahs from Namibia into special enclosures at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The initial phase involved not just reintroducing the species but also understanding how the animals would respond to Indian conditions.

Officials said the team faced several challenges during the first year and gained experience in understanding cheetah behaviour, health and management in the new environment. That learning became important as the programme moved from reintroduction to breeding and population growth.

From extinction to comeback

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952, making their return a significant chapter in the country's wildlife conservation efforts. Bringing a species back after it has disappeared from the country's landscape is a difficult task, and Project Cheetah has attempted to revive this lost presence through the reintroduction and breeding programme.

Why are cheetahs important for wildlife?

Cheetahs play an important role as predators in the wildlife ecosystem and help maintain the balance of herbivore populations. They mainly prey on small and medium-sized herbivores such as deer, chinkara, impala and gazelles. By keeping these populations in check, predators such as cheetahs contribute to maintaining the balance of the forest ecosystem.

What is a trophic cascade?

A rise in herbivore populations can put greater pressure on grass and other vegetation as animals graze more extensively. This can contribute to soil erosion and reduce plant diversity, weakening the wider ecosystem. Such changes can eventually affect other species and even have consequences beyond wildlife. This interconnected effect, where the disappearance or increase of one species influences the wider food chain, is known as a trophic cascade.

From survival of cubs to a new generation

The second year brought a shift in focus towards the survival and development of cubs born in India. According to the four-year status review, 13 cubs survived for more than a year after birth. The programme also saw the establishment of breeding females and the survival of second-generation cubs, which officials described as significant achievements.

The numbers tell a larger story. Of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, three are alive. Along with 22 cubs born in India, the surviving Namibian-born cheetahs and their offspring account for 25 animals. Twelve more cheetahs were brought from South Africa on February 18, 2023. Eight of them are alive, while 10 cubs have been born in India. Together, the surviving South African-origin cheetahs and their offspring account for 18 animals.

Cheetahs move beyond enclosures

The third year marked another important stage in the programme, as cheetahs were released into open forest areas in 2025. Officials said the animals were monitored round the clock across an interstate landscape spanning 12 districts. They gradually adapted to the new areas as the programme expanded beyond the initial enclosures.

Of the 49 cheetahs currently in Kuno, 17 are in open forest, including 10 males and seven females. The remaining 32 are in soft-release enclosures. This group includes five males, eight females and 19 cubs below one year of age.

From Kuno to Gandhi Sagar

The comeback has also moved beyond Kuno National Park. Three cheetahs are currently in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, marking the expansion of the programme into another habitat in Madhya Pradesh. The journey that began with animals arriving from Namibia has now reached a second landscape in India.

In February this year, nine cheetahs were brought from Botswana, further strengthening the international base for India's cheetah restoration programme. The addition of animals from different African populations is part of the wider effort to build a long-term cheetah population in the country.

The next chapter is about building a lasting population

The next phase of Project Cheetah is no longer limited to reintroducing animals. The focus is now on expanding suitable habitats and establishing a comprehensive, long-term cheetah meta-population in India. The expansion from Kuno to Gandhi Sagar and other potential cheetah habitats is aligned with this goal.

Four years after the first eight cheetahs arrived, the programme has recorded 52 animals, including 32 born in India. The challenge ahead will be to expand their habitats while supporting breeding, survival and adaptation across a larger landscape.

(With inputs from PTI)

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