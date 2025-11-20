Project Cheetah gets major boost as Indian-born Mukhi gives birth to five cubs at Kuno | Video Cheetahs returned to India on September 17, 2022, decades after the species had disappeared from the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs—five females and three males—transported from Namibia, marking the world’s first intercontinental relocation of the species.

Sheopur:

India’s ambitious Cheetah rejuvenation project has got a major boost as Indian-born Mukhi has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Officials, cited by PTI, have called it a "strong sign" of adaptation of the species in the Indian environment.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made an announcement in this regard, calling it a big breakthrough for Project Cheetah. He said the mother Cheetah and her cubs are in good health.

“A historic milestone has been achieved as Indian-born cheetah Mukhi has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The mother and cubs are doing well. This is an unprecedented breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative. Mukhi, the first Indian-born female cheetah at 33 months of age, has now become the first India-born cheetah to reproduce making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah,” Yadav posted on X.

“The successful reproduction of an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species’ adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. This significant step forward strengthens optimism about establishing a self-sustaining and genetically diverse cheetah population in India, further advancing the nation’s conservation goals,” he added.

India’s Cheetah reintroduction initiative

Cheetahs returned to India on September 17, 2022, decades after the species had disappeared from the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs—five females and three males—transported from Namibia, marking the world’s first intercontinental relocation of the species.

Bhupender Yadav hails milestone

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, also hailed the ‘delightful breakthrough’.

“In a delightful breakthrough for India’s cheetah reintroduction initiative, Mukhi — the first Indian-born female cheetah, aged 33 months — has given birth to five cubs. This is the first time in recent history that an Indian-born cheetah has reproduced, making it a landmark achievement for Project Cheetah. Successful reproduction by an India-born cheetah is a strong indicator of the species’ adaptation, health, and long-term prospects in Indian habitats. The mother and cubs are doing fine,” he posted on X.