Four new cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park, India-born mother marks Project Cheetah milestone

There is some lovely news from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. An India-born female cheetah, KGP12, has given birth to four cubs, marking another milestone for Project Cheetah. The announcement came just a day after the cheetah reintroduction programme completed four years in India.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the news on Friday, calling it a historic moment for the country's cheetah conservation efforts. The birth is also significant because these cubs were born in India as part of the ongoing effort to rebuild the cheetah population after the animal was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

India-born cheetah KGP12 gives birth to four cubs

Yadav announced the birth in a post on X, saying, "A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno."

He described the four cubs as a symbol of the progress being made through the conservation programme.

"Four years, four new lives, a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family," Yadav said.

The minister also noted that the cheetah was officially declared extinct in India in 1952, making the return and subsequent births an important part of the country's conservation journey.

Project Cheetah completes four years

The latest births come four years after the reintroduction programme began at Kuno National Park.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into special enclosures at the park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. Their arrival marked the beginning of the cheetah reintroduction programme in India.

Since then, Kuno's cheetah population has continued to grow, with the latest arrival of four India-born cubs adding another chapter to the programme. The development also comes as the growing cheetah population at Kuno is linked with wildlife tourism, local livelihoods and ecosystem conservation.

Yadav congratulated the teams involved, calling the birth a milestone for Project Cheetah and the wider effort to bring the species back to India.

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