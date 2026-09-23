Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of 'anti-national' social media content

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and social media platforms to identify, remove and block content and memes related to what the petitioner described as anti-national slogans and speeches.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana did not agree to the submissions made by lawyer Barun Sinha, who appeared for Ahmedabad-based petitioner Hitendra Kumar Parsottambhai Gadhiya.

Court asks petitioner to pursue alternate remedies

During the hearing, the bench also declined to tag the petition with another pending matter concerning social media content.

"You can pursue your alternate remedies," Chief Justice Surya Kant told the petitioner, according to the submissions made before the court.

The petition sought directions to the Centre and several social media platforms to take action against posts that the petitioner alleged could affect communal harmony, national integrity, public order and judicial independence.

What did the PIL seek?

The petitioner said the plea was filed over the display and circulation of what he described as anti-national slogans and speeches or statements on platforms including X Corp, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The plea alleged that the circulation of fake messages through SMS and social media platforms, along with what it described as security threats caused by unruly mobs under the banner of the "CJP", had resulted in the national capital and capitals of several states being "held hostage".

It further submitted that the dissemination of fake news and provocative statements and speeches posed a serious threat to communal harmony and public order, leading to disruption and unrest.

Plea sought blocking of social media posts

The petitioner sought a writ of mandamus directing the respondents to block or remove social media posts published on X Corp, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. According to the plea, the posts targeted for removal were those that had a tendency to incite the public against communal harmony, national integrity and judicial independence, as well as undermine the authority of constitutional functionaries.

The petition also referred to content and memes that the petitioner alleged were linked to anti-national slogans and speeches.

Centre and social media platforms named as respondents

Apart from the social media companies, the PIL made the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology parties to the case. The Supreme Court, however, declined to entertain the plea and also refused the request to connect it with another pending petition relating to social media content.

The court's direction means the petitioner has been left to pursue the alternate remedies referred to by the bench during Wednesday's hearing.

(With inputs from PTI)

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