BJP names state in-charges, Smriti Irani assigned Haryana, Chhattisgarh; Harish Dwivedi gets Bihar, Karnataka

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed new in-charges and co-in-charges for 28 states and eight Union Territories as part of an organisational reshuffle. The appointments were made by BJP president Nitin Nabin, assigning organisational responsibilities to several senior leaders. According to the list released by the party, former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been appointed in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, while Harish Dwivedi has been appointed Bihar in-charge.

Vinod Tawde has been appointed the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, while Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Varma, and Anant Ojha have been named co-in-charges. Ram Madhav has been appointed in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of Gujarat, while Satish Poonia will oversee Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Anil Antony has been appointed in-charge of Goa and Nagaland.

BJP State In-Charge/Co-In-Charges

S. No. State State In-charge State Co-in-charges 1. Andaman and Nicobar Jai Prakash - 2. Arunachal Pradesh Devesh Kumar - 3. Andhra Pradesh Arvind Bhadoria Vanathi Srinivasan 4. Assam Mangal Pandey Phangnon Konyak and Manoj Tigga 5. Bihar Harish Dwivedi Sangeeta Yadav and Rohan Gupta 6. Chandigarh Mahendra Pandey - 7. Chhattisgarh Smriti Irani Sidharth Shambhu 8. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi - 9. Delhi Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshanaben Jardosh 10. Goa Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Anil K Antony 11. Gujarat Tarun Chugh Ajay Mahawar and Gomati Sai 12. Haryana Smriti Irani Dr Bhola Singh 13. Himachal Pradesh Shrikant Sharma Darshana Singh 14. Jammu and Kashmir Dr Satish Poonia Reena Kashyap 15. Jharkhand Gajendra Patel Saurabh Singh and Nivedita Singh 16. Karnataka Harish Dwivedi Kasam Venkateshwarlu 17. Keralam M Nagaraja M Venkatesan 18. Ladakh Rajkumar Bhatia - 19. Lakshadweep George Kurian - 20. Madhya Pradesh Biplab Kumar Deb Rekha Verma 21. Maharashtra Baijayant Jay Panda Amit Malviya, Sadanand Tanawade and Kamaljeet Sehrawat 22. Manipur Dr Rajdeep Roy - 23. Meghalaya Kanad Purkayastha Dr Numal Momin 24. Mizoram Dr Bhagwat Karad - 25. Nagaland Anil K Antony - 26. Odisha Daggubati Purandeswari Dr Swadesh Singh 27. Puducherry K Surendran - 28. Punjab Dr Satish Poonia Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar 29. Rajasthan Sanjay Bhatia Kavita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal 30. Sikkim Raju Bista - 31. Tamil Nadu Ram Madhav Nirmal Kumar Surana and DK Aruna 32. Telangana Sunil Bansal Abhay Patil and Rekha Sharma 33. Tripura Mriganka Deo Barman - 34. Uttar Pradesh Vinod Tawde Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Varma and Anant Ojha 35. Uttarakhand Ram Madhav Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj 36. West Bengal Sunil Bansal Lal Singh Arya, Rajendra Singh and Pinki Kushwaha

Sanjay Bhatia has been appointed BJP in-charge of Rajasthan, with Kavita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal as co-in-charges. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been named in-charge of the BJP’s Delhi unit, with Jamyang Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh as co-in-charges. Party vice president Baijayant Jay Panda will oversee Maharashtra, with Amit Malviya, Sadanand Tanawade, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat appointed as co-in-charges.

Here's the full list

Smriti Irani becomes general secretary

Earlier in August, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out a major organisational reshuffle under national president Nitin Nabin, bringing a mix of experienced leaders and key political faces into the party's new central team. The revamped organisation includes 13 national vice presidents, eight national general secretaries, and 16 morcha presidents, among other office-bearers. The new line-up marks a key step in Nabin's functioning as BJP national president and gives the party a fresh organisational structure at the national level. Among the prominent names in the new team are former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and senior leader Ram Madhav, who have been appointed national vice presidents. Meanwhile, former Union minister Smriti Irani has been appointed a national general secretary in the new organisational set-up.



Nabin has retained Vasundhara Raje, Baijayant Jay Panda, Rekha Verma and Tariq Mansoor as national vice presidents in the BJP's revamped organisational team. At the same time, several prominent leaders have been left out of the new vice-presidential line-up. The list of those dropped includes Saudan Singh, Saroj Pandey, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, Abdulla Kutty, Laxmikant Bajpai, and Lata Usendi.

The new team also brings in a number of fresh faces for the post. Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, D Purandeshwari, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagaraja, and Madhuchandra Kar have been appointed as national vice presidents.

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