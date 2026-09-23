Kejriwal demands re-election in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and Bengal amid reported EC rift over SIR

New Delhi:

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded re-election in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, and West Bengal amid reports of a rift within the Election Commission over SIR exercise. He also demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He also demanded the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said the Election Commission is not represented by a single individual but comprises three members - the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners, who collectively take decisions either unanimously or by majority.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Through this press conference, we demand that Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner) should be arrested and prosecuted. All the elections held in the last few years should be cancelled and held again. The Election Commission is not the name of one individual. It comprises three members, one Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners. All three participate in meetings, where decisions are taken either unanimously or by majority. None of the three has the authority to take decisions individually. No single person can run the Election Commission or issue orders to its officers. The Chief Election Commissioner is described in English as 'First Among Equals.' All three are equal. The Chief Election Commissioner only chairs and presides over the meetings and does not have any additional authority."

Kejriwal said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should be immediately arrested and the entire process of SIR should be cancelled. He further said the changes in voter lists in the last 2-3 years should be rejected.

Kejriwal slams Gyanesh Kumar for 'scamming' votes

He said until now, they used to hear that PM Modi and Amit Shah are winning one election after another by stealing votes. But today, the story of 'The Indian Express' proved that Gyanesh Kumar is winning elections by 'scamming' votes.

He said the Election Commission consists of three commissioners, and decisions are taken unanimously, and no single person can give orders, as all three are equal. But Gyanesh Kumar has been running the commission alone for some years, and without authority, he is giving orders to the lower officials.

Kejriwal said Election Commissioner Sandhu wrote to CEC that orders are being issued without Election Commission approval, and another Commissioner, Joshi, wrote that circulars are being issued without Commission approval.

Kejriwal says all orders issued without EC approval are illegal

He alleged that all orders issued without Commission approval are illegal and the entire SIR process through which more than 130 million names were deleted is illegal. The process of SIR should be cancelled, he demanded.



He said the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) has the right to add and delete votes, but both the commissioners have alleged that access to EROs has been denied and given to people sitting in the Election Commission office.



"Our freedom fighters fought for freedom so that everyone could have the right to vote. All changes in the voter list in the last two or three years should be repealed. The three-year-old voter list should be restored; the changes in Form Six are illegal," he said.

He said, "Arrest Gyanesh Kumar and prosecute him for high treason. This is the biggest scandal of independent India.” He added he will talk to all opposition parties, but this country is not just about the opposition parties or the ruling parties, as everyone has to raise their voice together.

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