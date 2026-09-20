Craig Ervine scripts history, becomes oldest player in history to achieve massive feat in 3rd Australia ODI

Zimbabwe and Australia continued their ongoing ODI series by taking on each other in the third ODI. The two sides met at the Harare Sports Club on September 20th, and the clash began with Zimbabwe coming in to bat first. The side put forth a brilliant show with the bat, and it was the performance of Craig Ervine that stood out.

Coming out to bat in the middle order, Ervine put forth a good show and scored 59 runs in 79 deliveries. Doing so, he became the oldest batter to score a 50+ in an ODI in full-member teams.

It is interesting to note that Ervine is a true veteran of the sport, and he amassed the 59 runs at the age of 41 years and 32 days, which saw him surpass the tally of Mohd. Nabi, who achieved the feat at 40 years and 286 days old.

His knock in the middle order was also crucial as Zimbabwe posted the fighting target of 272 runs on the board in the first innings.

Nathan Ellis’ three-wicket haul helped Australia limit Zimbabwe

Speaking of the clash, Zimbabwe came in to bat first and opened the innings with Brian Bennett and Ben Curran scoring 30 and 7 runs, respectively. Innocent Kaia added 55 runs to his name, with Brendan Taylor adding nine runs to his name.

Additionally, Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza put forth a brilliant showing, adding 59 and 81* runs to their names, respectively. Furthermore, Brad Evans scored 11 runs to his name as Zimbabwe posted a total of 271 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

As for Australia, Nathan Ellis was the highest wicket-taker for the side, with three wickets to his name. Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa put forth good showing as well, as they took two wickets each to their name.

With two ODIs already secured, the Men in Yellow have already won the series, and they will look to put in a good show in the run chase and hopefully clean sweep Zimbabwe in their own backyard.

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