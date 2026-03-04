35-year-old software engineer dies by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A 35-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide following a domestic dispute at her residence in Abbigere, near the Soladevanahalli Police Lines in Bengaluru, Karnataka, police said on Wednesday. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sushma (35), who was previously employed with Dell. She had married Puneet Kumar five years ago, and the couple has a four-year-old son, police said.

Argument over cooking food

According to police, the household had been witnessing frequent arguments over minor issues. On Tuesday, Sushma allegedly had a dispute with her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking food.

Sushma's family has alleged that her mother-in-law repeatedly prevented her from cooking and subjected her to harassment on various issues. Distressed by the ongoing situation, Sushma allegedly took her own life by hanging, police said.

Husband arrested

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's family alleging dowry harassment, police have arrested her husband, Puneet Kumar. A search operation is underway to trace her mother-in-law, Kalpana, who is currently absconding.

A case has been registered at the Soladevanahalli police station in Bengaluru, and officials said further investigation is in progress to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

Also Read: 19-year-old college student drugged, gangraped at private villa in Bengaluru; two booked

Also Read: Elderly woman brutally murdered at Bengaluru home, paralysed husband witnesses crime; accused held