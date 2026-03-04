BJP announces 4 candidates, including Ramdas Athawale, for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra

New Delhi:

The BJP on Wednesday announced four names including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, party leaders Vinod Tawde, Maya Chintaman Ivnate and Ramrao Wadkute as candidates for the Rajya Sabha election in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the BJP announced that its National General Secretary, Vinod Tawde, will contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra. Tawde, who currently serves as the BJP in-charge for Bihar, is set to vie for one of the seven seats in Maharashtra, whose Rajya Sabha terms are set to expire in April.

Earlier, the BJP announced a total of nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls across various states. From Bihar, the party has fielded National President Nitin Nabin and Shivesh Kumar. In Assam, Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan have been nominated, while Laxmi Verma will contest from Chhattisgarh. Haryana’s candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. In Odisha, the party has nominated State unit chief Manmohan Samal along with Sujeet Kumar.

The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 16.

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it has nominated its former MP from Karnal, Sanjay Bhatia, for the Rajya Sabha poll from Haryana. Bhatia (58) is considered a confidant of Union Minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He thanked his party leadership for nominating an "ordinary worker" like him as the party candidate, following the announcement. He had expressed this sentiment earlier as well, when he was fielded from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.



As BJP enjoys a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, Bhatia is set to be elected to the Upper House.