The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt return with the right sass | Watch

The fashion floodgates are open! We are starting off the month of February 2026 with a closer and more in-depth look at The Devil Wears Prada 2. The comedy drama movie is one of the most awaited releases of the year, and the return of Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt in some of their most iconic roles is what makes it so special.

The trailer that was released on Sunday night gave a sneak peek into what is in store for the fans of the series in the May release.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 drops official trailer

In the trailer, Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway, will attempt to revive her enterprise in the struggling print media sector. Andrea Sachs is also in action alongside her, trying to soothe the ruffled feathers between her boss and her former colleague, Emily Charlton, who previously worked as the former assistant but has since relocated to a luxury brand as a high-ranking executive, who possesses the advertising budgets that her boss is after.

It highlights the return of the Runway universe as Andy is hired as the new Features Editor at the magazine. With a lot at stake, Miranda and Emily clash as they always do, but a more confident Andy navigates her way through them, this time standing her ground. However, their mindsets differ and so do their personalities, with the odds on who assists whom in the end.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast and release date

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are reprising their roles from the previous film, the original released in 2006 and has become a cult favorite.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.

