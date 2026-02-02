Grammy Awards 2026: Dalai Lama wins first Grammy, but in which category? Know here The 90-year-old spiritual leader won the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

New Delhi:

The Dalai Lama has achieved another first in his illustrious career. The Tibetan spiritual leader has won his first Grammy Award at the 68th Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 1. This is a momentous occasion where spirituality and pop culture have intersected in a rare way.

The 90-year-old spiritual leader won the Grammy Award for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. This award was given out during the pre-telecast ceremony, which was live-streamed on YouTube.

Dalai Lama defeats host Trevor Noah

The Dalai Lama won the award despite stiff competition in the category. He defeated other nominees such as Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli.

Rufus Wainwright, a singer-songwriter who is a part of this project, received the award on behalf of the Dalai Lama. Rufus Wainwright began his speech by saying, 'Okay, I am not the Dalai Lama, obviously,' before thanking the organizers for giving him the chance to be a part of a project that is based on wisdom, reflection, and compassion. He also said that it was an honour to receive the Grammy Award on behalf of the spiritual leader whose teachings are the essence of the album.

What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama?

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama is a combination of spoken word meditations and music that is inspired by Hindustani classical music.

Also Read: Grammys 2026 LIVE: Trevor Noah kickstarts 68th edition of musical awards, Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album