Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge cancelled after poor S25 Edge sales: Plus variant to return in 2026 Samsung cancelled the launch of the Galaxy S26 Edge, ending its experiment with ultra-thin flagship smartphones. The decision comes after lower-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which sold just 1.31 million units compared to other S25 models.

New Delhi:

Samsung’s ambitious plan to continue its ultra-thin smartphone line appears to have come to an end. According to a report by Korean media outlet Newspim, the company has decided to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge, which was expected to launch in early 2026.

The Galaxy S25 Edge, launched earlier this year, was meant to combine flagship performance with a sleek, slim design. However, due to weak sales figures and low market demand, Samsung has chosen to discontinue the Edge line entirely. The S25 Edge will reportedly stop production once the current stock runs out.

A Samsung insider told Newspim, “I don’t know if the slim line will come back, but it doesn’t look easy at the moment. You can consider it to have essentially disappeared.”

Poor sales performance of Galaxy S25 Edge

Sales data appears to have driven Samsung’s decision. According to Hana Investment & Securities, the Galaxy S25 Edge sold around 1.31 million units by August. In comparison, the regular Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra achieved 8.28 million, 5.05 million, and 12.18 million units, respectively.

One reason for this disparity was the delayed release of the S25 Edge, which launched in May, months after the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. Despite positive reviews for its thin profile and premium design, the S25 Edge failed to attract mainstream buyers, suggesting that consumers still prefer performance and battery life over slimness.

Galaxy S26 Plus to return in 2026

Initially, Samsung had considered replacing the S26 Plus with the Edge model for its 2026 lineup. However, following the S25 Edge’s weak performance, the company has restarted development on the S26 Plus.

Now, Samsung’s upcoming flagship series is expected to include the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra models. The S26 Pro is said to replace the base variant in the lineup.

With the Edge series discontinued, users looking for an ultra-thin premium smartphone may have to turn to alternatives such as Apple’s upcoming iPhone Air, which aims to combine sleek design with flagship performance.

Samsung’s move marks the end of the Edge experiment, reaffirming that design innovation must align with user demand in a competitive premium smartphone market.